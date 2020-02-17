South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 17

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- No major economic releases.

COMPANIES

- Anglo American Platinum full year results.

- Half Year 2020 Emira Property Fund Earnings Release.

- Full Year 2019 Curro Holdings Earnings Release.

- Half Year 2020 Heriot Reit Earnings Release.

- Half Year 2020 Comair Ltd Earnings Release.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand firmed on Friday after President Cyril Ramaphosa set out brief plans to stimulate economic growth during his state of the nation address, although his speech was short on specifics and time frames.

Stocks closed flat, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 .JTOPI index 0.01% up to 52,049.98 points and the broader all-share index up 0.05% at 57,861 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares reversed earlier losses on Monday and moved back toward a three-week top as Chinese efforts to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak cheered investors, although Japanese stocks faltered amid growing recession risks.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 ended modestly higher on Friday following strong earnings from Nvidia and a report late in the session that the White House was considering a tax incentive for Americans to buy stocks.

GOLD

Gold prices on Monday held near a two-week high scaled in the previous session as uncertainty prevailed over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Discovery loses appeal on basic-care benefits.

- Energy Minister Mantashe will not commit to time frames for new renewable energy roll out.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Fitch unconvinced by President Ramaphosa’s reform promises.

- Central bank ready to sell 50% stake in African Bank.