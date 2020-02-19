South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 19

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- January inflation figures. 0800 GMT

COMPANIES

- Q2 2020 Bid Corporation Ltd Earnings Release.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The rand extended losses on Tuesday to touch a fresh one-week low after rating agency Moody’s cut its economic growth forecast for South Africa, raising fears that the country may lose its last investment-grade rating.

Stocks closed down, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 Index falling 0.83% to 51,922 points, and the broader all-share index losing 0.81% to close at 57,714 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday, as investors tried to shake off worries about the coronavirus epidemic after a slight decline in the number of new cases.

WALL STREET

The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday after a sales warning from Apple left investors assessing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on U.S. companies.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady above the key $1,600 mark on Wednesday as an uptick in equities due to a drop in new virus cases was kept in check by fears about the economic fallout of the epidemic.

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Low growth to trigger interest rate hikes - cenbank committee member.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Kumba has coronavirus plan.