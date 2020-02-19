South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 19

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.
- January inflation figures. 0800 GMT
- Q2 2020 Bid Corporation Ltd Earnings Release.
The rand extended losses on Tuesday to touch a fresh one-week low after rating agency Moody’s cut its economic growth forecast for South Africa, raising fears that the country may lose its last investment-grade rating.
Stocks closed down, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 Index falling 0.83% to 51,922 points, and the broader all-share index losing 0.81% to close at 57,714 points.
Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday, as investors tried to shake off worries about the coronavirus epidemic after a slight decline in the number of new cases.
The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday after a sales warning from Apple left investors assessing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on U.S. companies.
Gold prices held steady above the key $1,600 mark on Wednesday as an uptick in equities due to a drop in new virus cases was kept in check by fears about the economic fallout of the epidemic.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- Low growth to trigger interest rate hikes - cenbank committee member.
- Kumba has coronavirus plan.