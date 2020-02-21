South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 21

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- No major releases.

COMPANIES

- Q4 2019 AngloGold Ashanti Ltd Earnings Release.

- Q3 2019 Montauk Holdings Ltd Earnings Release.

- Q2 2020 Truworths International Ltd Earnings Call

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand fell on Thursday as emerging-market currencies reeled under pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar, while investors awaited finance minister’s budget speech next week and a Moody’s rating review next month for clues about the domestic economy.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI closed down 0.18% at 52,033, with the broader all-share .JALSH was 0.26% weaker at 57,793.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were under water on Friday as fears over the creeping spread of the coronavirus sent funds fleeing to the sheltered shores of U.S. assets, lifting the dollar to three-year highs.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, led by declines in technology heavyweights, after reports of new coronavirus cases in China and other countries intensified fears over its spread and impact on the global economy.

GOLD

Gold prices hit their highest in seven years on Friday and were set to post their best week in one-and-a-half months, as demand for the safe-heaven asset was boosted by a surge in new coronavirus cases in South Korea.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Bid window for green energy to open soon.