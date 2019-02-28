South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 28

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Central bank publishes January credit and money supply figures. 0600 GMT

- Statistics SA publishes January producer inflation figures. 0930 GMT

- Revenue service releases January trade figures. 1200 GMT

- Treasury publishes monthly budget balance figures. 1200 GMT

COMPANIES

- Q4 2018 Liberty Holdings Earnings Release.

- Q4 2018 Massmart Holdings Ltd Earnings Call.

- Half Year 2019 Imperial Holdings Ltd Earnings Call.

- Full Year 2018 Mondi Ltd Earnings Release.

- Half Year 2019 Bowler Metcalf Ltd Earnings Release.

- Full Year 2018 Santam Ltd Earnings Release.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand weakened on Wednesday as risk demand in global markets was soured by an escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting investors to flee into safe haven assets.

In the equities market, Tradehold Limited TDHJ.J helped lift stocks, topping the bourse after it said it had been approached by a private property investor to invest 833 million rand ($59.77 million) directly into its portfolio of South African property assets and 200 million rand into Tradehold.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks struggled for traction on Thursday after cautious comments from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer deflated some optimism that China and the United States were closing in on a trade deal.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 closed down slightly on Wednesday but well above its session low after testimonies to U.S. Congress from trade and central bank officials as well as President Donald Trump’s former lawyer brought few major surprises.

GOLD

Gold prices on Thursday held near two-week lows touched in the previous session, as the dollar recouped losses after cautious comments from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer dented investors’ hopes for a closure to the tariff war with China.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Naspers pay-TV spin-off MultiChoice debuts on Johannesburg bourse Top-40.

- South Africa’s fiscal position worse than Treasury predictions - tax expert

BUSINESS REPORT

- Basil Read’s business rescue process stumbles.