South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 4

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

COMPANIES

- Mines Minister Gwede Mantashe opens Africa’s premier mining conference in Cape Town on Monday.

- ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI flagged a higher annual profit.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand weakened on Friday, retreating from a near six-month high, as weak economic data at home and shrinking factory activity in China dampened risk demand.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia stocks hovered near four-month highs on Monday after a mixed performance on Wall Street at the close of last week, while the dollar firmed against the yen following strong U.S. job and manufacturing data.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as optimism from a surge in January U.S. job growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected outlook from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O that battered retail stocks.

GOLD

Gold prices slipped on Monday as risk aversion waned with the progress in U.S.-China trade talks, while a firm dollar kept the bullion under pressure.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Mboweni takes steps to appoint new PIC board

- Ramaphosa and Mantashe out to woo mining indaba

BUSINESS REPORT

- Group Five’s head abandons sinking ship ($1 = 13.2930 rand)