South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 6

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

- South Africa’s premier mining conference in Cape Town continues.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand steadied against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Tuesday as traders awaited U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address which could hint at progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech failed to give markets fresh trading catalysts, while the Australian dollar slumped after the central bank opened the door to a possible rate cut.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as largely upbeat corporate results fueled investor optimism ahead of the highly awaited State of the Union address by President Donald Trump.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union speech, vowed to build a border wall, but gave little clarity over developments in the ongoing trade discussions with China.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Ramaphosa tackles mining investors’ fears

- Clover suitor spells out plans

BUSINESS REPORT

- Ramaphosa moves to allay mining fears