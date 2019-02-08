South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 8

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.
- Sasol flagged as much as 20 percent increase in half-year core headline EPS on Friday.
South Africa’s rand weakened on Thursday against a broadly stronger dollar as investors prepared for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (SONA) later in the day.
Asian stocks lost ground on Friday as investors worried about a broadening global economic slowdown, with sentiment not helped by the absence of any positive signs for a resolution in the U.S.-China trade row.
Wall Street stocks sank on Thursday as worries that the United States and China would not be able to reach a trade deal increased concerns about slowing global economic growth.
Gold held steady on Friday on worries that a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war could worsen global economic slowdown, but a strong dollar put bullion on track for its first weekly loss in three.
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- Eskom to be split into three entities
- Eskom will be split into three separate units