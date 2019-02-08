South African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb. 8

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

COMPANIES

- Sasol flagged as much as 20 percent increase in half-year core headline EPS on Friday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand weakened on Thursday against a broadly stronger dollar as investors prepared for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (SONA) later in the day.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks lost ground on Friday as investors worried about a broadening global economic slowdown, with sentiment not helped by the absence of any positive signs for a resolution in the U.S.-China trade row.

WALL STREET

Wall Street stocks sank on Thursday as worries that the United States and China would not be able to reach a trade deal increased concerns about slowing global economic growth.

GOLD

Gold held steady on Friday on worries that a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war could worsen global economic slowdown, but a strong dollar put bullion on track for its first weekly loss in three.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Eskom to be split into three entities

BUSINESS REPORT

