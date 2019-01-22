South African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 22

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

LSW GmbH alleges that Steinhoff owes about EUR 291.4 Mln to LSW.

Shoprite HY total turnover rises marginally.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand eased on Monday as the dollar neared a two-week high, while Naspers boosted stocks on expectations of positive news about the spin-off of its pay-TV business, which duly emerged after the market close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares stumbled and oil prices fell on Tuesday as pessimism about world growth drove investors away from risky assets, while sterling ticked lower in the face of the latest twists and turns in the Brexit saga.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, helping Wall Street’s major indexes advance for the fourth consecutive week, as increased hopes the United States and China would resolve their trade dispute lifted shares across sectors.

GOLD

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, hovering near a three-week low touched in the previous session, as a firmer dollar made bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies, even as concerns about a global slowdown mounted.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Top ANC politicians ‘on Bosasa payroll’

- Analysts divided over Telkom

BUSINESS REPORT

- IMF raises its economic growth forecast for SA

- Aveng’s McConnel Dowell secures R4bn in key contract awards (Compiled by Nqobile Dludla)