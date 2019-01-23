South African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 23

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Wednesday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

The South African rand slipped on Tuesday, as fears about the health of the global economy dampened appetite for riskier emerging market assets.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks took a breather on Wednesday, with mounting signs of slowing global growth and concerns over a yet-unresolved Sino-U.S. trade dispute putting the brakes on investor appetite for risk assets.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a four-session rally, as a gloomy global economic growth outlook, trade concerns and disappointing company forecasts dampened sentiment.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, after rising the most since Jan. 9 the day before, on demand for safe-haven assets amid concerns over the slowing global economy along with uncertainty about the trade dispute between the United States and China.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Experts brief ANC on Eskom survival plan

- Tough trading environment for Shoprite in Africa

BUSINESS REPORT

- Massmart takes 20% tumble on JSE

- Massmart takes 20% tumble on JSE

- World Bank warns cost of education aid could balloon