South African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 25

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Inflation-linked bond auction (0900 GMT)

Weekly Treasury bill auction (1000 GMT)

COMPANY NEWS

Morgan Stanley raises price targets on South African banks

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand rose to a near one-week high against the dollar on Thursday as risk-taking crept back into markets, while a slump in mobile operator Vodacom’s shares dragged the bourse lower.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose across the board on Friday, buoyed by gains in U.S. technology shares while investors awaited several key events next week including U.S.-China trade talks.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 edged higher but the Dow closed nominally lower on Thursday as lingering anxieties about slowing global growth and unresolved trade disputes undercut a spate of strong earnings, while chipmakers rallied to give the Nasdaq a solid gain.

GOLD

Gold prices edged higher on Friday amid concerns that a prolonged U.S. government shutdown could exacerbate an already slowing global growth, while markets awaited U.S.-China trade talks scheduled for next week.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Bosasa boss told Zuma what to do

- Anglo copper turns gold

BUSINESS REPORT

- Vodacom shares suffer 6% decline

- Team SA says positive investments will recover (Compiled by Joe Brock)