South African Markets - Factors to watch on January 28

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- No major economic releases.

COMPANIES

- Adcock Ingram Holdings Q2 earnings release.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand firmed against the dollar on Friday, supported by a pick up in risk-taking, while banks topped the blue-chip index .JTOPI after Morgan Stanley raised their target prices.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks advanced on Monday as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown that had taken a toll on investor sentiment.

WALL STREET

Wall Street gained ground on Friday in a broad-based rally as investors were heartened by news that Washington would move to temporarily end the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady on Monday, near a seven-month peak scaled in previous session, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged during its two-day policy meeting later in the week.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- South African Airways close to clinching 3.5 billion rand ($257 million) loan from banks.

- Central bank governor Kganyago defends regulators mandate, ownership.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Controlled default could save Eskom - analyst. ($1 = 13.6113 rand)