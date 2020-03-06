South African Markets - Factors to watch on March 6

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.
- Central bank publishes February foreign reserves data . 0600 GMT
- Full Year 2019 Hulamin Ltd Earnings Release.
- Half Year 2020 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd Earnings.
-
South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday after the government confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus.
On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was up 0.12% to 47,618 while the broader all-share .JALSH was largely flat at 52,936.
Asian shares and U.S. stock futures tumbled on Friday as disruptions to business from the coronavirus worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown.
U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, with shares of banks and travel companies taking a beating, as a new wave of fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact gripped investors just one day after election results powered a rally.
Gold prices held steady on Friday but were on track to post their biggest weekly gain since February 2016 over fears that the global coronavirus outbreak could deal a hard blow to the world economy.
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- Pepsico to agree empowerment deal with economy minister
- South African Post Office records 1 billion rand loss.
- Stadio aiming to net 10,000 student in university expansion.