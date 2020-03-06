South African Markets - Factors to watch on March 6

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Central bank publishes February foreign reserves data . 0600 GMT

COMPANIES

- Full Year 2019 Hulamin Ltd Earnings Release.

- Half Year 2020 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd Earnings.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday after the government confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was up 0.12% to 47,618 while the broader all-share .JALSH was largely flat at 52,936.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures tumbled on Friday as disruptions to business from the coronavirus worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, with shares of banks and travel companies taking a beating, as a new wave of fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact gripped investors just one day after election results powered a rally.

GOLD

Gold prices held steady on Friday but were on track to post their biggest weekly gain since February 2016 over fears that the global coronavirus outbreak could deal a hard blow to the world economy.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Pepsico to agree empowerment deal with economy minister

- South African Post Office records 1 billion rand loss.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Stadio aiming to net 10,000 student in university expansion.