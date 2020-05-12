South African Markets - Factors to watch on May 12

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.
Retailer Pick N Pay will publish its full-year results.
South Africa’s rand weakened on Monday as optimism over the global economic recovery faded, with investors turning back to safe haven assets as a second wave of novel coronavirus infections hit South Korea and Germany.
Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday on growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.
The S&P 500 closed barely higher, eking out a nominal gain on Monday as investors weighed new spikes in coronavirus infections with expectations that an economy crippled by mandated shutdowns will soon be re-opened for business.
Gold rose on Tuesday as the metal’s safe-haven appeal was boosted by growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after some countries reported a jump in new cases, although a stronger dollar capped the gains.
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
- Cosatu joins calls for government to ease Covid-19 lockdown
- BNP Paribas sees below-target SA inflation paving way for lower rates
- SAB, government agree on transportation of beer