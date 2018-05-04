South African Markets - Factors to watch on May 4

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- Standard Bank/Markit whole economy purchasing manager’s index for April. 0715 GMT

COMPANIES

- Pharmacy chain Dis-Chem publishes earnings update.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand strengthened on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve avoided a hawkish tone at its latest monetary policy meeting, while stocks slipped.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares stepped back on Friday while the dollar ran into some profit-taking after a strong week of gains as financial markets turned their attention to looming U.S. payrolls data for fresh catalysts.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday after a choppy session as disappointing earnings reports from several companies offset strong economic data.

GOLD

Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Friday as the dollar slipped further from 2018 highs, while investors turned their focus to the upcoming U.S. jobs data for fresh catalysts.

Spot gold XAU= had risen by 0.2 percent to $1,313.46 per ounce by 0405 GMT, but was headed for a third consecutive weekly decline.

EMERGING MARKETS

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Eskom poised for 12th chief executive.

- Coal miners next target for civil claims after silicosis victory.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Indian car-maker Mahindra planning to build local assembly.