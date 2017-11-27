FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 27
Sections
Featured
Honduran president declares election win, rival claims lead
honduras
Honduran president declares election win, rival claims lead
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Germany
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
Mosque Attack
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2017 / 5:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- S&P Global Ratings downgraded South African local currency debt to “junk” territory on Friday, citing a further deterioration in the country’s economic outlook and public finances, sending the rand tumbling.

COMPANIES

South Africa’s biggest consumer foods maker, Tiger Brands, on Monday reported a 1.6 percent rise in full-year profit.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand was weaker against the dollar on Friday ahead of ratings decisions that could see the country’s debt downgraded to junk and kicked-out of global indices, triggering a massive selloff of local assets.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks gave back earlier modest gains and fell back from a decade high on Monday, weighed by weakness in the Chinese and South Korean markets, while the euro reached a two-month top against the dollar.

WALL STREET

Technology stocks led the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record closing highs on Friday, with the S&P ending above 2,600 points for the first time, while Amazon and retail stocks got a boost from signs of a strong start to the holiday shopping season.

GOLD

Gold prices crept up on Monday as the dollar held close to a two-month low hit in the previous session, with investors noting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s cautious view of inflation.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Downgrade made stall Zuma’s free-fees plan.

Compiled by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.