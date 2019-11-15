South African Markets - Factors to watch on November 15

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Friday.

COMPANIES

- Oceana Group reports full-year results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand firmed on Thursday, bucking a risk-off trend in global markets, but equities were pulled lower on weak Chinese data and doubts about whether Beijing and Washington will reach a trade deal anytime soon.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks jumped on Friday, propelled by a record S&P 500 finish and White House comments suggesting Washington and Beijing were close to striking a trade deal, reviving hopes the tariff war may near an end.

WALL STREET

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index posted a slim gain to end with a record closing high on Thursday, as a dour forecast from tech stalwart Cisco Systems was offset by a strong report from big box retailer Walmart.

GOLD

Gold prices fell on Friday as risk appetite was whetted by comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow that the United States is nearing an interim trade pact with China.

EMERGING MARKETS

BUSINESS DAY

- SAA strike starts today, says unions

- Cement producers lobby for protection

BUSINESS REPORT

- Sappi to halt dividend as profits slump 34.68% (Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)