South African Markets - Factors to watch on November 26

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

COMPANIES

- JSE imposes censure, fine on Pepkor due to breaches Of listings requirements.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand fell on Friday, giving back some of Thursday’s gains after a hike in the official borrowing rate by the central bank helped the currency hit a three-month high.

Stocks fell led by bourse heavyweight Naspers coming under pressure.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures posted modest gains on Monday on hopes of solid U.S. holiday sales, though plunging oil prices fanned worries about a dimming outlook for the global economy.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks closed lower in a shortened post-holiday trading session on Friday as the energy sector tumbled on continued weakness in oil prices, and the benchmark S&P 500 confirmed its second correction of 2018.

GOLD

Gold prices were steady on Monday, capped by headwinds from a firm dollar, while investors looked to the G20 meeting this week for signs of a thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade conflict.

EMERGING MARKETS

