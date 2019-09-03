South African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 03

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

Statistics South Africa releases second quarter Gross Domestic Product data at 0930 GMT

COMPANIES

Cashbuild full-year headline earnings per share 1,190 cents, sees extremely challenging trading conditions ahead.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand traded sideways on Monday, with investors holding fire ahead of second quarter economic growth figures that could help gauge the future direction for the currency.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global stocks faced headwinds on Tuesday, stymied by U.S.-China trade frictions while the British pound flirted with 2 1/2-year lows as Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he could call an election to block lawmakers’ efforts to avert a no-deal Brexit.

WALL STREET

Wall Street ended the week with a lacklustre session on Friday as investors were cautious ahead of a holiday weekend in which a fresh round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports were due to be levied.

GOLD

Gold prices fell on Tuesday on the back of a firmer dollar, but fears of a global economic slowdown fuelled by an intensifying U.S.-China trade war kept prices near multi-year highs.

EMERGING MARKETS

