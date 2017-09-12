South African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 12

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

Clover Industries to release full-year results.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South Africa’s rand was barely moved on Monday, with lower global prices for gold eating into early gains as worries over military tensions between the United States and North Korea that have hurt risk assets eased.

Stocks rose, led by gains in bourse heavyweight Naspers

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hit a 10-year peak on Tuesday with investors breathing a sigh of relief as North Korean fears eased slightly and the worst-case scenario from Hurricane Irma looked to have been avoided.

WALL STREET

The S&P 500 surged over 1 percent to a record high close on Monday as tropical storm Irma caused less damage than expected in Florida, and after North Korea did not test-fire missiles over the weekend, which some had feared.

GOLD

Gold prices hit their lowest in over a week on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as investor appetite for riskier assets such as equities began to pick up.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Tax revenue likely to take a big knock

- AVI weighs up I&J’s future

BUSINESS REPORT

- Lonmin ordered to meet pledge

- Visionary leader at the helm of the PIC (Compiled by Nqobile Dludla)