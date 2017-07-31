UPDATE 2-South African stocks touch new peak, rand slips to 2-week low

* All-share hits record as foreign currency earners soar

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's stocks hit an all-time high on Monday, buoyed by the recent rally by heavyweights such as Naspers with sizeable foreign earnings.

The shares benefited from the rand's slip to a two-week low. As of 1537 GMT, the rand dipped to 13.2250 per dollar, 1.69 percent weaker than its close on Friday.

The bourse has been driven by foreign flows into equities and earnings garnered offshore, at a time when Africa's most industrialised economy is in a recession.

"It is the case that a handful of shares not linked to the South African economy's fortunes have done well," said Feroz Basa, head of Old Mutual's Global Emerging Markets Fund.

The JSE's All-share index scaled a new peak of 55,366 in intraday trading, but gave up some of its gains to close 0.6 percent higher at 55,207 points. The Top-40 index was up 0.7 percent at 48,873 points.

E-commerce and media firm Naspers, which holds a third of China's Tencent, led the way, gaining 2 percent to 2,908.50 rand. The stock - up 44 percent so far this year - hit an all-time high of 2,939.97 rand last week.

Luxury goods maker Richemont, which has risen more than 23 percent this year, was up 1.5 percent to 112.15 rand.

The rand retreated to its lowest since July 13 after ratings agency Moody's warned that while the rate cut on July 20 by the central bank would support growth it signalled growing political pressure on economic policy.

"It's confirmation that Moody's sees monetary policy as key to the rating. And if they aren't happy it means they might downgrade us in the future, but not now," said currency trader at Rand Merchant Bank Jim Bryson.

Moody's rates South Africa's debt in investment grade but with a negative outlook. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch have downgraded the country's debt to "junk" status.

South Africa's main anti-graft watchdog recommended last month that the central bank mandate be changed to place more focus on growth and not just inflation and protecting the value of the currency, the rand.

Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago responded by challenging the proposal in court. The case is due to be heard on Tuesday.

The rate cut by the bank, the first in five years, surprised markets.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper rose 2.5 basis points to 8.62 percent. ($1 = 13.0026 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom, Mfuneko Toyana and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)