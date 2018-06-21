FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 21, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

South African rand retreats before current account data released

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand retreated early on Thursday before the release of first-quarter current account data, giving back the previous session’s gains as global concern over a simmering trade war resumed.

* At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.73 percent weaker at 13.7475 per dollar, sliding back from Wednesday’s 13.5600 as an emerging-market recovery petered out.

* “We believe the risk-on phase of the last two years is over,” said strategists at Nedbank Newels Heyneke and Mehul Daya in a note. * The dollar resumed its rally, surging to near an 11-month high against a basket of currencies. * While the rand stopped short of the 14.00 mark in a prolonged slide in June, with some traders using 13.9150 as a short target instead, the currency is expected to remain under pressure from external pressures and an uneven economic recovery locally. * The Reserve Bank publishes first-quarter current account data at 0800 GMT. The deficit is forecast to widen to 3.8 percent, a reminder of the country’s vulnerability to portfolio outflows that is likely to feed bearish sentiment.

* The yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was up 3.5 basis points in early trade to 9.06 percent.

* Stocks were expected to open flat, with the JSE Top-40 futures index up only 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.