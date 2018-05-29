South Africa's rand eases against dollar

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened on Tuesday morning against a stronger dollar and amid ebbing investor enthusiasm for emerging market assets.

* At 0638 the rand was 0.64 percent down at 12.5425 against the dollar after closing at 12.4250 on Monday.

* Bonds fell, with the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 up 4.5 basis point to 8.485.

* The Johannesburg Stock Exchange opened lower with the Top-40 index down 0.5 percent shortly after the opening bell. (Reporting by Patricia Aruo Editing by Ed Cropley)