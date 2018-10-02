FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's rand remains under pressure

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand retreated early on Tuesday, and local bonds fell amid subdued risk appetite.

* The rand was 0.49 percent weaker at 14.2950 per dollar at 0645 GMT, having closed in New York at 14.2250.

* The currency is expected to trade between 14.2000 and 14.4000 to the dollar on Tuesday, NKC African Economics wrote in a note.

* The rand remained under pressure as new vehicle sales data for September showed a 1.9 percent decline on Monday, reflecting weak demand in the economy.

* Investors are cautious following second-quarter gross domestic product data on Sept. 4 which showed the economy had entered a recession.

* In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 4 basis points to 9.080 percent, reflecting weaker bond prices.

* Stocks are due open weaker at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.80 percent. (Reporting by Nomvelo Chalumbira; Editing by Mark Potter)

