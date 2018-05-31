South Africa's rand steady ahead of trade, PPI data

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand held firm against the dollar early on Thursday, building on its previous-session strength ahead of trade and producer price inflation figures.

* At 0646 the rand was trading at 12.5200 to the dollar.

* The rand rallied on Wednesday as the greenback lost gains after lower-than-expected U.S. GDP numbers and an ease in worries about Italy’s political turmoil.

* Producer Price Inflation figures for April and trade balance data are due at 0930 GMT and 1200 GMT respectively.

* The yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was down 3.5 basis points to 8.505 percent.

* The Johannesburg Stock Exchange opened firmly on the front foot, with the Top-40 index up 1 percent soon after the bell. (Reporting by Patricia Aruo Editing by Ed Cropley)