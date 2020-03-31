Financials
March 31, 2020 / 7:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's rand weaker before key data releases

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand opened weaker on Tuesday, above 18.00 to the dollar, as pressure on emerging-market currencies added to the effects of Moody’s downgrade of the country’s credit to junk.

At 0700 GMT the rand was 0.6% weaker at 18.0150 to the dollar, after a close at 17.9100 overnight in New York.

On Friday, Moody’s downgraded South Africa’s rating one notch to “Ba1” from “Baa3” and maintained a negative outlook. S&P Global and Fitch downgraded their ratings to sub-investment grade in 2017.

With employment and trade figures due later in the session, traders the rand to react to signs of a further economic slowdown.

Bonds also started weaker, with the 10-year government bond’s yield adding 7 basis points to 11.66%. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, edting by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below