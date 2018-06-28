UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand slips to new 7-month low vs dollar

(Recasts with rand falling, adds stocks)

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand fell to a new 7-month low against the dollar on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day, hurt by global trade wars fears and lack of a breakthrough in wage talks between power utility Eskom and labour unions.

At 0735 GMT, the rand traded at 13.9300 per dollar, 0.54 percent weaker than its close on Wednesday. The currency, which hit a session low of 14.0000, is trading at its weakest level since Nov. 27.

Markets remain anxious about U.S. President Donald Trump’s hard-line approach to trade relations, with early signs his stance may not only be backfiring on him but also hurting the global economy.

Trump said on Wednesday he would use a strengthened national security review process to thwart Chinese acquisition of sensitive American technologies, a softer approach than imposing China-specific investment restrictions.

But optimism quickly evaporated after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump’s remarks did not indicate a softened stance on China.

On the local front, analysts said news that trade unions had rejected the latest wage offer from Eskom had also affected the rand.

“What compounded the weakness in the rand was the rejection of the 5 percent wage offer by Eskom by three unions and month-end, quarter-end and half-year momentum-driven US dollar-buying,” Rand Merchant Bank analyst Isaah Mhlanga wrote in a note.

Eskom implemented controlled power cuts earlier this month after workers protested over the utility’s plan not to offer pay increases, the first of such outages across South Africa since 2015.

In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark paper due in 2026 was up 7.5 basis points at 8.975 percent.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down 0.24 percent while the broader all-share fell 0.29 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Toby Chopra)