UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand slumps after weak GDP data

JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand slumped and bonds weakened on Tuesday after official data showed the economy contracted more sharply than expected in the first quarter.

The rand was more than 1% weaker at 14.60 per dollar after the figures showing growth nosedived 3.2% in January-March compared with the previous three months.

Economists had only expected a 1.7% contraction.

Year-on-year growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy was zero compared with forecasts for growth of 0.7%.

