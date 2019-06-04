Bonds News
June 4, 2019 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand slumps after weak GDP data

1 Min Read

(Updates after GDP)

JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand slumped and bonds weakened on Tuesday after official data showed the economy contracted more sharply than expected in the first quarter.

The rand was more than 1% weaker at 14.60 per dollar after the figures showing growth nosedived 3.2% in January-March compared with the previous three months.

Economists had only expected a 1.7% contraction.

Year-on-year growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy was zero compared with forecasts for growth of 0.7%.

Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year issue up 4 basis points at 8.45% following the data release. (Reporting by Vuyani Ndaba; Editing by Catherine Evans)

