Financials
March 27, 2020 / 8:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's Mediclinic names former Lloyd's of London CEO as next chair

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc has appointed former chief executive of Lloyd’s of London, Inga Beale, as an independent non-executive director and its next chairwoman, the company said on Friday.

Beale will succeed Chairman Edwin Hertzog after his retirement on July 22, the healthcare services company said in a statement.

Beale was the first female chief executive of the 330-year old insurance market Lloyd’s of London and was at the helm of the company for more than four years from 2014.

Mediclinic said Beale had been appointed as a member of the nomination committee of the company from March 26. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below