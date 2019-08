JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) is disappointed by a wage offer for workers at Lonmin, which was acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater this year.

“We are utterly disappointed with the offer at Sibanye-Stillwater Lonmin,” Joseph Mathunjwa told a news conference, describing the offer as a “slap in the face”.