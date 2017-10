JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has demanded Glencore raise coal mining wages by 15 percent, NUMSA said on Tuesday, almost triple the inflation rate of 4.6 percent.

NUMSA also said it was pushing for an increase of 20 percent in all allowances. The union is scheduled to meet with the Chamber of Mines on Tuesday to discuss wages.