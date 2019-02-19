Basic Materials
February 19, 2019 / 8:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's AMCU calls on Sibanye platinum workers to join strike

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Tuesday called on its members at Sibanye-Stillwater’s platinum operations to embark on a secondary strike over job cuts and wages.

Sibanye-Stillwater last week said that it could cut nearly 6,000 jobs in a potential restructuring of the company’s gold mining operations - where AMCU has been on strike since mid-November over a wage dispute - after losses at some of its mines last year. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by David Goodman)

