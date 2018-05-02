S.African lawyer expects to sign gold miners' silicosis settlement Thursday

JOHANNESBURG, May 2 (Reuters) - A lawyer acting for nearly half a million miners who contracted fatal lung diseases silicosis and TB in mines said on Wednesday an out-of-court settlement is expected to be signed on Thursday with implicated gold companies.

The High Court in 2016 set the stage for protracted proceedings on cases dating back decades in the largest class action suit yet in Africa’s most industrialized country.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances we expect to sign the silicosis agreement with the gold industry tomorrow,” Richard Spoor told Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia)