South Africa gold producers, gold miners reach class action silicosis settlement

JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - South African gold producers signed a class action settlement on Thursday with law firms representing thousands of miners who contracted the fatal lung diseases silicosis and tuberculosis, the lawyers said on Thursday.
In their statement, the lawyers did not provide an amount but the companies have already said that they have set aside 5 billion rand ($395 million) in provisions for the settlement.
$1 = 12.6300 rand Reporting by Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia