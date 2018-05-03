FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 11:35 AM / in 2 hours

South Africa gold producers, gold miners reach class action silicosis settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - South African gold producers signed a class action settlement on Thursday with law firms representing thousands of miners who contracted the fatal lung diseases silicosis and tuberculosis, the lawyers said on Thursday.

In their statement, the lawyers did not provide an amount but the companies have already said that they have set aside 5 billion rand ($395 million) in provisions for the settlement.

$1 = 12.6300 rand Reporting by Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia

