Basic Materials
March 15, 2019 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

South African court blocks mine union AMCU plans for industry-wide strike

1 Min Read

RUSTENBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s labour court has rejected a request by platinum and gold sector union the Association of Mineworkers and Construction (AMCU) to hold an industry-wide strike, a spokesman for mining firm Anglogold Ashanti said on Friday.

AMCU has been on strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations since mid-November in a pay dispute and wanted to extend the strike to at least 15 other mining firms including AngloGold, Harmony Gold, and Lonmin. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Mark Potter)

