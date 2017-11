JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers will begin a strike in the coal sector on November 19, the union’s spokesman said on Friday.

A protracted strike in the coal sector could affect power supply in Africa’s most industrialised economy, as about 85 percent of electricity is generated from the fossil fuel. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)