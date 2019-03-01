Deaths in South Africa's mines fell slightly in 2018 - govt.

PRETORIA, March 1 (Reuters) - The 2018 death toll in South Africa’s mines fell slightly, to 81 fatalities from 90 in the previous year, the Mineral Resources Ministry said on Friday.

The gold sector recorded the highest number of deaths at 40. Some of South Africa’s mines have seen investment slow in recent years partly due to their poor safety record, further worsening already difficult market conditions amid depressed prices and soaring labour, power and operational costs. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Gareth Jones)