S.Africa's AMCU refers platinum wage dispute to commission

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s AMCU union said on Tuesday it has referred ongoing platinum wage negotiations with Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa said at a briefing on Tuesday that the union, the majority union in the platinum sector, would not accept less than a 1,000 rand ($65.68) increase to monthly wages.

He said negotiations with Impala Platinum were not referred to the CCMA, a government body charged with dispute resolution.

Mathunjwa also criticised Sibanye-Stillwater’s decision to cut more than 5,000 jobs last month, saying the AMCU would campaign for South Africa’s Labour Relations Act to be amended to make it more difficult for companies to retrench workers.