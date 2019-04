JOHANNESBURG, April 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said on Tuesday South Africa’s new carbon tax could cost the company between 200 million rand and 300 million rand ($21.34 million) in the next three years.

Chris Griffith was speaking at a platinum industry conference in Johannesburg. ($1 = 14.0576 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)