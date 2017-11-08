FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's NUM union plans coal sector strike
#Basic Materials
November 8, 2017 / 3:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's NUM union plans coal sector strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) plans a coal sector strike after wage negotiations with mining firms became deadlocked, it said on Wednesday, without giving a date for industrial action.

NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said the union had been granted a strike certificate by a government mediator, which is an important requirement before downing tools.

A protracted strike in the coal sector could affect power supply in Africa’s most industrialised economy, as about 85 percent of it is generated from the fossil fuel. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
