April 2, 2019 / 11:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Moody's says South Africa still rated investment grade

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s said on Tuesday South Africa’s sovereign credit rating was still in investment grade, several days after it delayed a review of the country’s creditworthiness.

Moody’s, the last of the big three ratings agencies to have South Africa in investment grade, said in a research note that the country’s credit rating was still at Baa3 with a stable outlook.

It added that the research report did not constitute a rating action. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Andrew Heavens)

