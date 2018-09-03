FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Four people killed in blast at South African munitions depot - News24

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Four people were killed in an explosion at a South African munitions depot in Somerset West, near Cape Town, News24 online service said on Monday.

The Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot is a joint venture between Germany’s Rheinmental Waffe Munition GmbH and South Africa’s state-owned arms maker Denel. The cause of the blast was not known, News24 reported. Police could not be reached to comment. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Writing by James Macharia Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

