FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 26, 2018 / 3:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Rosatom "still interested" in nuclear power generation in S.Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom is “still interested” in any deal to expand South Africa’s nuclear power-generating capacity and would follow the correct procedures if the South African government invites bids, a senior Rosatom official told Reuters.

“If there is a place for nuclear energy in the energy mix, we are happy to cooperate. We are happy to follow each and every procedure that will be communicated to us by the South African government,” said Dmitry Shornikov, Rosatom’s chief executive for central and southern Africa. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.