South Africa cannot afford major nuclear expansion - top ANC official

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - South Africa cannot afford large-scale expansion of its nuclear power fleet but would still be open to future nuclear deals with Russia, African National Congress Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said on Thursday.

Mashatile said the government would not take the “Big Bang approach” to nuclear expansion. He was speaking at a business breakfast on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in Johannesburg. (Reporting by Alex Winning Writing by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Ed Cropley)