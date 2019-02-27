Total to resume drilling at South Africa discovery in Dec -partner

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - France’s Total and partners will resume drilling at the Brulpadda prospect on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa in December, a minority partner in the field said on Wednesday.

Brulpadda is a gas condensate discovery that could hold total resources of 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Total said on Feb. 7.

“We will come back in the next summer window in December and drill up to four exploration wells,” Garrett Soden, CEO of Africa Energy, which holds a 4.9-percent interest in the block, told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference.

The drilling costs will lower to around $100 million per well, he said, from the $154 million the first well drilled at Brulpadda cost. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)