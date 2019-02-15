South Africa says has up to 60 tcf of offshore gas potential

CAPE TOWN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Africa, where oil major Total recently made a big offshore discovery, said on Friday it had potential gas resources of up to 60 trillion cubic feet in waters off its coast.

Last week Total’s chief executive said its offshore discovery probably contained 1 billion barrels of total resources, after successfully drilling its Brulpadda prospects in the Outeniqua Basin off South Africa’s southern coast.

“South Africa has potential resources of nine billion barrels of oil and 60 trillion cubic feet or 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent of gas offshore,” a cabinet statement said.

The government is hopeful Total’s find will spur an exploration boon, with Sasol, Eni and Exxon Mobil Corp among those with offshore exploration acreage. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)