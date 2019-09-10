Financials
South Africa's Mossel Bay GTL plant could be out of gas by 2020

CAPE TOWN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s national oil company, PetroSA, expects its flagship Mossel Bay gas-to-liquid (GTL) refinery to run out of domestic supplies by the end of next year, a presentation to parliament showed on Tuesday.

“Reserves are close to depletion and are expected to run out by December 2020 and there is still no sustainable techno-economic long-term solution for the gas-to-liquid refinery,” a presentation by the Central Energy Fund said.

Situated on the southern coast of South Africa, the Mossel Bay plant is one of the world’s largest and is operated by state-owned national oil and gas company PetroSA, a subsidiary of the government’s Central Energy Fund. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by Louise Heavens)

