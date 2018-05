CAPE TOWN, May 31 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South African state pension fund, the Public Investment Corporation, on Thursday dismissed a media report that he is facing suspension over investment decisions.

“I don’t know where these rumours are coming from that I’m going to be suspended,” Dan Matjila told reporters in Cape Town. “We are producing the results for our clients and most importantly our clients are happy.” (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by James Macharia)