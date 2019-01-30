S.Africa's deputy finance minister denies corruption allegations at pension fund

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s deputy minister of finance and chairman of the state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Mondli Gungubele, said on Wednesday he had done nothing wrong after a whistleblower made new corruption allegations at the pension fund.

“I am confident I have done nothing wrong,” he said in a statement.

The PIC, which has nearly 2 trillion rand of civil servants’ pensions under its custody, said earlier on Wednesday it was conducting an investigation into allegations made against its acting CEO and two of its board members.