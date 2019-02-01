Cyclical Consumer Goods
South Africa's finance minister to name interim PIC board next week - spokesman

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will next week announce an interim board for state pension fund, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), after the fund’s entire board resigned, the Treasury spokesman said on Friday.

“The minister has begun the process of appointing an interim board. Hopefully the interim board will be announced some time next week,” Treasury spokesman Jabulani Sikhakhane said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)

