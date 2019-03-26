South African state asset manager suspends acting CEO

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - South African state asset manager the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has suspended its acting Chief Executive Matshepo More with immediate effect, it said on Tuesday.
The PIC’s board of directors suspended More because of allegations that she interfered with an inquiry into suspected wrongdoing at the fund manager, which manages around 2 trillion rand ($138.8 billion) in assets, the PIC said statement.
$1 = 14.4053 rand